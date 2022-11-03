The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
IDF to stop manning Shuafat checkpoint following Noa Lazar's death

A terrorist opened fire in the direction of a security checkpoint at the entrance to the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Shuafat last month, killing 18-year-old female Military Police Sgt. Noa Lazar.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 3, 2022 20:10

Updated: NOVEMBER 3, 2022 20:41
Israeli security forces are seen following a shooting incident at a check point next to Shuafat in east Jerusalem, October 10, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Israeli security forces are seen following a shooting incident at a check point next to Shuafat in east Jerusalem, October 10, 2022.

(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi came to an agreement with the Border Police commander Chief Amir Cohen to remove IDF soldiers belonging to the Erez Battalion of the Military Police from the Shuafat checkpoint within a month, following the terrorist attack at the checkpoint in which Sgt. Noa Lazar was killed last month, according to Israeli media.

The decision was made after Kohavi was presented with an investigation by the border police about the incident, at the end of which disciplinary measures and impeachment were carried out against border police officers for their responsibility for the incident, including the checkpoint commander and other officers, who will be discharged.

A terrorist opened fire in the direction of a security checkpoint at the entrance to the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Shuafat last month, killing 18-year-old female Military Police Sgt. Noa Lazar, and severely wounding a 30-year-old security guard.

According to police, a vehicle sped towards the Shuafat checkpoint, with the terrorist exiting the vehicle, shooting at security forces and fleeing from the scene on foot towards the Shuafat refugee camp as the vehicle drove in the opposite direction.

Israeli security forces entered the Shuafat refugee camp after the attack in search of the perpetrators with clashes breaking out between residents and Israeli security forces, according to Palestinian media.

Manhunt for checkpoint killer comes to an end

For 11 days, security forces had been searching for east Jerusalem resident 22-year-old Udai Tamimi who was responsible for the shooting. Israel Police, Shin Bet and Border Police had arrested several people suspected of aiding the terrorist, seizing weapon parts, cartridges and vests.

The manhunt for the Shuafat checkpoint killer came to an end when he was shot dead in a failed shooting attack at the entrance to Ma’aleh Adumim, south of the Israeli capital.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid praised security forces for the "elimination" of Tamimi.

"We will not rest until we get our hands on every terrorist that has harmed Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers," said Lapid. "We'll act hard and without hesitation against terrorism." 

Shira Silkoff and Michael Starr contributed to this report.



