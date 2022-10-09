Israeli special forces raid home of suspect involved in Jerusalem attack

Israeli special forces [Yamam] conducted a raid Sunday morning in Jerusalem, at the home of an individual suspected to have shot at security officers at the Shuafat border crossing Saturday night, according to KAN.

The shooter opened fire in the direction of a security checkpoint at the entrance to the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Shuafat on Saturday evening, killing 18-year-old female Military Police officer Noa Lazar, and severely wounding a 30-year-old security guard. A third individual was also reported lightly injured.

Palestinian sources published a video of Israeli forces entering the home in Shuafat.

תיעוד: לוחמי ימ"מ פושטים על בית המחבל במחנה הפליטים שועפאט@SuleimanMas1 pic.twitter.com/SzADCoyMEl — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) October 9, 2022

KAN added that Israeli security forces know the identity of the suspect, and he has no known criminal background and is not affiliated with any known terror organizations.

Israeli security forces are seen following a shooting incident at a check point next to Shuafat in east Jerusalem, October 10, 2022. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Events of the Saturday night attack

The shooter arrived at the scene in a vehicle belonging to a stranger. When the car stopped at the checkpoint, he fired seven rounds until his gun jammed.

The terrorist had pretended to be hitchhiking to Modi'in in order to secure a ride. The driver turned himself in after the fact and was determined not to have been intentionally involved in the attack.

This is a developing story.