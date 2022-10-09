The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli special forces raid home of suspect involved in Jerusalem attack

The shooter opened fire in the direction of a security checkpoint at the entrance to the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Shuafat on Saturday evening, killing one and injuring two.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 9, 2022 11:06
Israeli security forces are seen following a shooting incident at a check point next to Shuafat in east Jerusalem, October 10, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Israeli security forces are seen following a shooting incident at a check point next to Shuafat in east Jerusalem, October 10, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Israeli special forces [Yamam] conducted a raid Sunday morning in Jerusalem, at the home of an individual suspected to have shot at security officers at the Shuafat border crossing Saturday night, according to KAN. 

The shooter opened fire in the direction of a security checkpoint at the entrance to the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Shuafat on Saturday evening, killing 18-year-old female Military Police officer Noa Lazar, and severely wounding a 30-year-old security guard. A third individual was also reported lightly injured.

Palestinian sources published a video of Israeli forces entering the home in Shuafat. 

KAN added that Israeli security forces know the identity of the suspect, and he has no known criminal background and is not affiliated with any known terror organizations.

Israeli security forces are seen following a shooting incident at a check point next to Shuafat in east Jerusalem, October 10, 2022. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS) Israeli security forces are seen following a shooting incident at a check point next to Shuafat in east Jerusalem, October 10, 2022. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Events of the Saturday night attack

The shooter arrived at the scene in a vehicle belonging to a stranger. When the car stopped at the checkpoint, he fired seven rounds until his gun jammed. 

The terrorist had pretended to be hitchhiking to Modi'in in order to secure a ride. The driver turned himself in after the fact and was determined not to have been intentionally involved in the attack.   

This is a developing story.



Tags East Jerusalem Jerusalem Terrorism Terror Attack shooting Terrorist
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Hercules statue, approximately 2,000 years old, discovered in northern Greece

A statue of Hercules and a lion
2

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
3

'Death to the dictator!' Protests spread at universities across Iran

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.
4

Russian soldiers calling Ukrainian surrender hotline by the thousands - GUR

Russian soldier on the Ukrainian border, March 1
5

Who was Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked Iran protests?

An undated picture obtained from social media shows Mahsa Amini.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by