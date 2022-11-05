At least 13 killed in Russian nightclub fire, officials say

At least thirteen people have died in a fire at a nightclub in the Russian city of Kostroma, the region's governor said on Saturday. Kostroma is about 300 kilometers (190 miles) northeast of Moscow.

"According to preliminary information, 13 people were killed in the fire. The information is being updated," governor Sergey Sitnikov said. Five people were injured and have received medical assistance, he added. He said the fire had been extinguished as of 07:29 a.m. (0429 GMT).

The prosecutor's office in the region said an investigation had been opened.

TASS news agency reported the fire may have started after a flare gun was used, citing emergency services. The fire caused the roof of the building to collapse, covering an area of 3,500 square meters, TASS reported.