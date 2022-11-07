The Jerusalem District Attorney's Office filed an indictment on Monday against two people who were involved in selling the weapons used by the terrorist who killed the late IDF soldier Noa Lazar.

According to the indictment, the defendants were friends and neighbors with Lazar's killer, who purchased a gun and two matching cartridges which were used to carry out the shooting attack at the Shoafat checkpoint.

Lazar was killed and others were injured. A few days later, the terrorist, using the weapons he purchased, attempted to carry out another shooting attack at the Ma'ale Adumim checkpoint.