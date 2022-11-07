The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
BREAKING NEWS

Indictment filed against two who sold weapon to terrorist who killed Noa Lazar

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: NOVEMBER 7, 2022 15:10

Updated: NOVEMBER 7, 2022 15:11

The Jerusalem District Attorney's Office filed an indictment on Monday against two people who were involved in selling the weapons used by the terrorist who killed the late IDF soldier Noa Lazar.

According to the indictment, the defendants were friends and neighbors with Lazar's killer, who purchased a gun and two matching cartridges which were used to carry out the shooting attack at the Shoafat checkpoint.

Lazar was killed and others were injured. A few days later, the terrorist, using the weapons he purchased, attempted to carry out another shooting attack at the Ma'ale Adumim checkpoint.

Home Front Command to hold drills around Israel next week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2022 03:52 PM
UK PM Sunak congratulates Israel's Netanyahu on election win
By REUTERS
11/07/2022 01:28 PM
16-year-old student stabs principal at Kfar Bialik high school
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2022 12:51 PM
Wife of the Mayor of Karmiel is suspect of blackmailing and threats
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2022 10:24 AM
Operation Break the Wave: 11 wanted persons arrested overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2022 09:48 AM
Four Hezbollah operatives killed in bomb explosion near Quneitra, Syria
By MAARIV ONLINE
11/07/2022 09:23 AM
Suspected al Shabaab militants attack Somalia military base
By REUTERS
11/07/2022 08:34 AM
Azerbaijani forces fired on Armenian combat positions - Defense Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2022 07:21 AM
North Korea: US-South Korea exercises were 'dangerous provocation'
By REUTERS
11/07/2022 12:31 AM
Indictment to be filed against teens who threw stones with Ahuvia Sandak
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/06/2022 07:52 PM
French president Macron congratulates Netanyahu on election victory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/06/2022 07:02 PM
Fire in Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City extinguished
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/06/2022 06:57 PM
New immigrant stabbed in Acre during argument
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/06/2022 06:50 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky discusses financial aid, Iran sanctions with EU
By REUTERS
11/06/2022 04:42 PM
Naftali Bennett resigns from position of alternate prime ministers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/06/2022 02:44 PM
