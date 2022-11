President Isaac Herzog was overheard confiding in Shas MKs that Otzma Yehudit MK Itamar Ben-Gvir is "feared around the world," during presidential consultation sessions with Israeli lawmakers on Wednesday evening.

Herzog added that he "told the same" to the man himself, further warning that Israel's next government, to be led by opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu, will face "a massive problem with Temple Mount...it's a critical issue," the president said, according to Israeli media.