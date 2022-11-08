The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Conservative-Masorti movement: Don’t appoint Ben-Gvir as minister

Heads of the Conservative movement said in their statement that they call upon Netanyahu with a request not to appoint Itamar Ben-Gvir to a ministerial position in the new government.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: NOVEMBER 8, 2022 21:44

Updated: NOVEMBER 8, 2022 21:49
Itamar Ben-Gvir gestures following the announcement of exit polls at his party headquarters in Jerusalem. (photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)
Itamar Ben-Gvir gestures following the announcement of exit polls at his party headquarters in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)

Mercaz Olami, the Zionist arm of Masorti-Conservative Judaism in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Africa and Australia published a statement on Tuesday calling on presumptive prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to appoint Itamar Ben-Gvir as minister in the upcoming government.

The movement said in a statement that it “reaffirms its commitment to the essential values of Zionism and Israel as a Jewish and democratic state,” and that they are “proud of Israel as a vibrant democracy. We also applaud the fact that all sides accept the results of the election.”

The movement added that they “affirm our unshakable support for the State of Israel,” however, “in light of the basic values stated in the Declaration of Independence of the State of Israel, we respond to the election results with great concern.”

They explained that “it is impossible to ignore the fact that the coalition which appears to be in the making, will include politicians whose positions regarding basic elements of democracy and diversity, such as Jewish pluralism, LGBTQ and vulnerable minorities, significantly differ from the values which have guided Zionism since its inception. The bridges between Israel and world Jewry could be severely damaged if a step back will be taken on sensitive issues like the egalitarian Kotel, conversion and who is a Jew.

“We are worried and troubled because the power of Israel depends not only on her military and economic strength but also on her values, her international stature as a liberal democracy and her connection with the Jewish people around the world.”

ITAMAR BEN-GVIR speaks to supporters in Jerusalem after last week’s preliminary election results were announced. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) ITAMAR BEN-GVIR speaks to supporters in Jerusalem after last week’s preliminary election results were announced. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Heads of the Conservative movement said in their statement that they call upon Netanyahu “with a request not to appoint Itamar Ben-Gvir to a ministerial position in the new government.” They explained this request by the fact that “he has been convicted of criminal acts including incitement of racism, possession of propaganda material of a terrorist organization and support of a terrorist organization.”



Tags israeli politics Masorti itamar ben-gvir World Mizrachi Ben-Gvir
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
3

Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
4

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
5

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by