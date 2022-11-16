IDF map home of Ariel terrorist overnight

IDF, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Israel Border Police personnel operated in the village of Hares overnight in order to map the home of the terrorist who murdered three Israeli civilians and wounded an additional three in Ariel on Tuesday.

The mapping was carried out in order to examine the possibility of demolishing the home.

On Wednesday morning, Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva released an update regarding the status of the three wounded. Two of the three, a 40-year-old and a 30-year-old are in serious but stable condition, and the third person, a man in his 30s, is in moderate-serious condition.