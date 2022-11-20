The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Ben-Gvir's faction abandons negotiations with Likud over extra ministry

Otzma Yehudit claims Likud backtracked on an initial agreement to give the right-wing faction an additional ministry in the next government.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 20, 2022 23:40

Updated: NOVEMBER 20, 2022 23:58
L: Otzma Yehudit leader MK Itamar Ben Gvir. R: Likud leader, former-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
L: Otzma Yehudit leader MK Itamar Ben Gvir. R: Likud leader, former-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party broke off coalition negotiations with the Likud late Sunday night, the faction announced, according to Israeli media.

According to the extremist right-wing faction, prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu's party backtracked on an initial agreement to give Otzma Yehudit an additional ministry in the next government.

The ministry in question is the Ministry for Development of the Periphery, Negev and Galilee, currently held by Yisrael Beytenu's Oded Forer.

Negotiations continue to falter following Sunday sessions

Netanyahu and his future coalition partners failed to reach a breakthrough in a flurry of coalition talks on Sunday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Shas chairman Aryeh Deri. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Shas chairman Aryeh Deri. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Negotiations significantly stalled due to Religious Zionist Party Bezalel Smotrich's demand of the Defense Ministry, a demand Netanyahu is reportedly reluctant to give in to.

Israel Hayom reported on Saturday night that Netanyahu has decided not to give Smotrich the Defense Ministry no matter what, even if it means heading to another election.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.



Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Likud Politics Bezalel Smotrich Otzma Yehudit Ben-Gvir
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
3

Russia to introduce return of Soviet-era military training for teens

High school students, who are potential conscripts, walk under the portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during an open army day at a military base in Stavropol
4

Why do men touch their crotches so much?

Working from bed - a man works from home with a laptop in bed.
5

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by