US basketball star Brittney Griner has been released in a prisoner swap with Russia and is now in US custody, a US official said on Thursday.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone with Griner, the official said, adding that she was in good spirits.

Biden is to make remarks at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT), the White House said.

Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner.She is safe.She is on a plane.She is on her way home. pic.twitter.com/FmHgfzrcDT — President Biden (@POTUS) December 8, 2022

The swap involved former arms dealer Viktor Bout, CNN reported.