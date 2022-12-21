Firefight during arrest of suspect in Nablus

In a joint operation, IDF, Border Police and Shin Bet forces arrested 25-year-old Mujahid Mazid in Nablus, according to a joint statement by the Border Police and Shin Bet on Wednesday.

Mazid is a suspect in connection to the shooting attack in Havat Gilad on December 16 and is a known Hamas member, who in the past has served a prison sentence for terroristic activities.

While leaving the city, the soldiers were shot at and returned fire, leaving one Palestinian man moderately injured, Palestinian sources reported. No injuries to IDF soldiers were reported and the suspect was transferred to Shin Bet for investigation.