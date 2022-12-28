The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Rocket warning drill to be held in northern Israel Wednesday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2022 08:16

A rocket warning drill is set to be held in the Shlomi Regional Council area in northern Israel on Wednesday, the IDF has announced.

The rocket warning system is set to be activated at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday morning and again at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday evening.

In the event of a true alarm being activated, a second rising and falling alarm will sound.

More information can be found at the Home Front Command center by dialing 104 from an Israeli telephone, via WhatsApp messages at 052-9104104, or at oref.org.il.

