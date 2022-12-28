Rocket warning drill to be held in northern Israel Wednesday

A rocket warning drill is set to be held in the Shlomi Regional Council area in northern Israel on Wednesday, the IDF has announced.

The rocket warning system is set to be activated at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday morning and again at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday evening.

In the event of a true alarm being activated, a second rising and falling alarm will sound.

More information can be found at the Home Front Command center by dialing 104 from an Israeli telephone, via WhatsApp messages at 052-9104104, or at oref.org.il.