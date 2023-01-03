Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara will not be attending the cabinet meeting set to take place on Tuesday, she informed Israel's ministers, marking the second week in a row where she has been absent from the meeting after she was not invited to the celebratory meeting after the government was formed last week.

It is not yet clear whether another representative of the legal counsel will participate on her behalf, Walla News reported.

Baharav-Miara met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Justice Minister Yariv Levin earlier this week amid calls for her dismissal from senior cabinet members.