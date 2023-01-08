Haredi minister pushes to end construction on Shabbat across Israel

Construction and Housing Minister and United Torah Judaism head Moshe Goldknopf sent an urgent letter to Transportation Minister Miri Regev on Sunday morning, demanding her immediate involvement to halt train construction work on Shabbat, Israeli media reported.

Construction work was seen taking place along the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv on Saturday and brought to Goldknopf's attention, who asserted in the letter to Regev that this contradicts the coalition agreements signed between UTJ and the Likud.

This is a developing story.