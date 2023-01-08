The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Haredi minister pushes to end construction on Shabbat across Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 8, 2023 08:32

Construction and Housing Minister and United Torah Judaism head Moshe Goldknopf sent an urgent letter to Transportation Minister Miri Regev on Sunday morning, demanding her immediate involvement to halt train construction work on Shabbat, Israeli media reported.

Construction work was seen taking place along the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv on Saturday and brought to Goldknopf's attention, who asserted in the letter to Regev that this contradicts the coalition agreements signed between UTJ and the Likud.

This is a developing story.

IDF, Shin Bet arrest one, confiscate weapons in West Bank raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2023 09:22 AM
Ukraine shelling damages 2 power plants in Russia-controlled Donetsk
By REUTERS
01/08/2023 08:57 AM
Gallant revokes entry permit from PA officials for visiting Karim Younis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2023 09:57 PM
Twitter further cuts staff overseeing global content moderation
By REUTERS
01/07/2023 09:51 PM
Russia says it will honor self-declared Ukraine ceasefire until midnight
By REUTERS
01/07/2023 02:15 PM
Shots fired at IDF outpost near Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2023 09:43 PM
Germany coordinating with US on fighting vehicles for Ukraine -DefMin
By REUTERS
01/06/2023 06:20 PM
Germany calls for release of all political prisoners in Belarus
By REUTERS
01/06/2023 03:59 PM
UK to launch western Europe's first orbital satellite Monday
By REUTERS
01/06/2023 12:44 PM
Police arrest two for vandalizing Christian cemetery in Jerusalem
By REUTERS
01/06/2023 10:46 AM
Ben-Gvir visits Israeli prison for first time as minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2023 10:27 AM
Austrian soldier killed, another injured in airfield incident
By REUTERS
01/06/2023 10:22 AM
10 Israelis injured as two buses crash in Jerusalem bus stop
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2023 08:47 AM
Australian woman gets bail after arrest for entering Islamic State area
By REUTERS
01/06/2023 06:01 AM
Japan PM Kishida invited to visit Ukraine, spokesperson says
By REUTERS
01/06/2023 04:05 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by