Hundreds gather outside Knesset to protest 37th government

Hundreds of people gathered in protest on Thursday morning outside the Knesset building as the new government was sworn in with Benjamin Netanyahu at its head.

The protesters were waving pride flags and holding signs which read: "Be careful, corruption is contagious." They also sang a number of different chants, including some specifically aimed at newly-appointed National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, whose far-right politics has been under heavy criticism in recent days.

Police were active in the area, preventing skirmishes and separating the protesters from supporters of Netanyahu.

Voices from the crowd

"There some outrageous things going on here," said Emanuel, an 83-year-old protester. "Let's start with the fact that whoever heads the government carries a very heavy burden. The head of the police is a convicted felon, the minister of finance did not serve in the army, the interior minister is also a convicted felon.

The police patrol nearby the protestors outside the Knesset building during the swearing-in of the 37th Israeli government on December 29, 2022. (credit: SHLOMI GABAI/WALLA)

"The ultra-Orthodox [community does] not serve in the army and the so-called 'religious Zionists' want to harm Arabs and the LGBTQ+ community. There are two extreme groups here - the hard-leaning religious Zionists on one side and the ultra-Orthodox on the other side. And Netanyahu is looking to them to solve his problems. I am an 83-year-old man who fought in Israel's wars; I cannot sit at home and not protest."

Former Brig.-Gen. Assaf Agmon, one of the leaders of the anti-Netanyahu protests, said before the demonstration began that "this is the time to loudly oppose those who seek to dismantle democracy, the army and the justice system as well as promote racism and segregation. We will not stand by when a dangerous criminal government promotes a regime that threatens everyone's way of life. It is our duty as citizens to oppose such a government when faced with it."

Among the demonstrators were also dozens of people from the organization Women Making Peace. "Listen to the call of the Israeli and Palestinian mothers," they said. "We will not give up until we reach a political agreement. You do not have the right to condemn us and our children to a future of wars and a cycle of bloodshed."