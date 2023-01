The IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police arrested 17 suspects of terrorism in the West Bank overnight, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported on Thursday morning.

In Kalandiya, the suspects three stones and roof tiles at the soldiers who responded with gunfire, hitting one man. The Palestinian Authority's Health Ministry reported that one man was killed in Kalandiya after being shot by the IDF.

The secutrity forces also confiscated weapons and took in the suspects for further investigation.