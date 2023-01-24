The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
State attorneys threaten labor strike over judicial reform

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JANUARY 24, 2023 11:33

The State Attorney's Organization warned Justice Minister Yariv Levin that it would launch a labor strike over the proposed judicial reforms on Tuesday morning, unless it was confirmed that their conditions as employees would not be changed and an agreement on the matter was reached.

The organization in a letter expressed concern about the implications for job expectations, employment, retirement, opportunity for promotion, salary and other terms of employment that would be impacted by the "unilateral steps" that its employer was taking to change the legal system.

Wagner's Prigozhin says Zelensky, CIA discussed assassinating him
By MICHAEL STARR
01/24/2023 12:26 PM
Hundreds of tech workers protest against gov't reforms in Tel Aviv
By Walla!
01/24/2023 11:58 AM
Kremlin says it wants skilled workers based abroad to return to Russia
By REUTERS
01/24/2023 11:54 AM
Key Russian invasion commander likely dismissed from post -UK intel
By MICHAEL STARR
01/24/2023 11:24 AM
Illegally acquired gun found atop palm tree in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2023 10:47 AM
Lebanon blast investigator charges public prosecutor, sources say
By REUTERS
01/24/2023 10:26 AM
Finland says timeout needed in talks with Turkey over NATO bid
By REUTERS
01/24/2023 09:18 AM
France says 47 people from north-east Syrian camps have returned
By REUTERS
01/24/2023 08:55 AM
Operation Break the Wave: Four terror suspects arrested overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2023 08:50 AM
Erdogan to Sweden: Don't expect support for NATO bid after protest
By REUTERS
01/24/2023 08:23 AM
Deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office tenders resignation
By REUTERS
01/24/2023 08:17 AM
Death toll from California massacre rises to 11 as police look for motive
By REUTERS
01/24/2023 02:42 AM
White House: DOJ searched Biden's home
By REUTERS
01/24/2023 02:13 AM
Suspect in 2017 Abu Ghosh murder acquitted by Jerusalem court
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2023 02:09 AM
Rheinmetall could deliver 139 Leopard tanks to Ukraine - RND
By REUTERS
01/24/2023 01:41 AM
