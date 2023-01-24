State attorneys threaten labor strike over judicial reform

The State Attorney's Organization warned Justice Minister Yariv Levin that it would launch a labor strike over the proposed judicial reforms on Tuesday morning, unless it was confirmed that their conditions as employees would not be changed and an agreement on the matter was reached.

The organization in a letter expressed concern about the implications for job expectations, employment, retirement, opportunity for promotion, salary and other terms of employment that would be impacted by the "unilateral steps" that its employer was taking to change the legal system.