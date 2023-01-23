The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Israeli hi-tech strike in protest of judicial reform set for Tuesday

Over one hundred companies in the Israeli hi-tech sector are expected to join a one-hour warning strike in protest of the government's judicial reform.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: JANUARY 23, 2023 15:11
A VIEW OF the Tel Aviv skyline in early evening. (photo credit: JACK GUEZ/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)
A VIEW OF the Tel Aviv skyline in early evening.
(photo credit: JACK GUEZ/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Over 130 Israeli hi-tech companies have given their employees the green light to participate in a one-hour "warning" strike on Tuesday the 24th, in protest of the new government's proposed judicial reform.

The strike will begin at 11 a.m., while a demonstration takes place in Sarona market in Tel Aviv.

According to hi-tech industry executives and experts in the field, the judicial reform is likely to harm Israel's hi-tech industry (which represents about a quarter of the State's economy and over half of its exports), by tanking the nation's reputation among foreign investors.

Participating companies include Natural Intelligence, Redis, Lemonade, INX, Hello Heart, Wiz, Cheq, Active Implants, Algosec, Forter, Cheetah Technologies, Luminescent, HoneyBook, The End, Meat., Piggy and Track160.

A letter sent to the employees of several of these companies from their CEOs elaborated on the decision to allow participation in the demonstration.

Israeli flags flutter at a business park housing hi-tech companies, at Ofer Park in Petah Tikva. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS) Israeli flags flutter at a business park housing hi-tech companies, at Ofer Park in Petah Tikva. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

"I assume you are aware of the public discourse about the legal reform and also of the protest it has provoked. We have employees in the company with diverse opinions and we always include and respect every person regardless of who they are," the letter read.

"We as a company will allow the strike/demonstration of workers who want to do so - each and everyone according to the dictates of their conscience and opinion."

A stand against "a dictatorial coup"

This demonstration is an evolution of a "multi-hour strike" announced by the headquarters of the campaign against the judicial reform, a group of several parties opposed to the proposed plan.

In a statement, the campaign headquarters denounced the plan as a "dictatorial coup," stating that it stands to "severely damage civil rights, the Israeli economy and all aspects of life."

"We are required to take drastic measures. Despite the economic damage, we are taking this step as a first step to make it clear to the Israeli government that this coup d'état will not go through," the statement read. "The State of Israel will not be a dictatorship because it will not function even for one day without the central spine of the Israeli economy and society."



