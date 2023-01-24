Wagner's Prigozhin says Zelensky, CIA discussed assassinating him

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the CIA have discussed the assassination of Wagner mercenary group head Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian oligarch claimed on Tuesday morning.

In response to a question on a supposed assassination plot, Prigozhin said that his press service had made him aware of such a discussion, and joked that it was "a very good idea."

"I agree that it is time to liquidate Prigozhin. If they contact me, I will certainly assist,” Prigozhin said according to his press service.