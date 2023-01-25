Holocaust Remembrance Day: Herzog departs for European Parliament speech

President Isaac Herzog departed for Brussels on Wednesday morning ahead of his planned speech before the European Parliament on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"I will have the honor to stand before the European Parliament and to bring the words of the State of Israel, the nation-state of the Jewish people...I will tell the story of victims and survivors of the Holocaust," said Herzog on the tarmac before taking off early Wednesday morning. "80 years ago it was inconceivable that the head of the Jewish state would stand before the European Parliament and mark the most horrible event in the history of humanity."

Herzog is set to meet with European leaders and local Jewish communities. The president stated that he would discuss "the greatest threat to the Middle East, Iran" and the issue of the Israelis being held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip during his meetings.