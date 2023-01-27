Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement on Friday in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day and exactly 78 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp," the prime minister said in his statement. "We in Israel mark this event by honoring the sacred memory of those who perished at the hands of a murderous Nazi regime.

"And we vow that this will never, ever, happen again to our people.

"The difference now is that the Jewish people have the State of Israel. Israel protects itself by itself. We are a strong and vibrant nation and we have built up a powerful state that will not allow our enemies to inflict the very pain, suffering and devastating loss our people experienced during the Holocaust."

"And there are those who still call for our destruction," Netanyahu continued, "day in and day out. We will not cower in fear nor will we allow the threats of these tyrants to intimidate us.

"For this enemy knows that at the end of the day, if needed, we can and will defend ourselves, and we will not allow our enemies to possess an ability to carry out its murderous agenda.

"We see them on their steady march towards obtaining the most lethal of weapons and I say to them here and now – we will stop you from obtaining them.

"And we do not forget or forgive the evil deniers of the Holocaust, which for them, one Holocaust was not enough."

The prime minister concluded his statement, saying: "On behalf of the State of Israel and the Jewish people, on behalf of the survivors and those who perished, I vow to you as Prime Minister of the one and only Jewish state, that we will remain vigilant, strong and never allow the Holocaust to happen again.

"Never."