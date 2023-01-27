The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Holocaust will never happen again, Netanyahu vows on int'l remembrance day

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 27, 2023 09:15

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement on Friday in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day and exactly 78 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp," the prime minister said in his statement. "We in Israel mark this event by honoring the sacred memory of those who perished at the hands of a murderous Nazi regime.

"And we vow that this will never, ever, happen again to our people.

"The difference now is that the Jewish people have the State of Israel. Israel protects itself by itself. We are a strong and vibrant nation and we have built up a powerful state that will not allow our enemies to inflict the very pain, suffering and devastating loss our people experienced during the Holocaust."

"And there are those who still call for our destruction," Netanyahu continued, "day in and day out. We will not cower in fear nor will we allow the threats of these tyrants to intimidate us.

"For this enemy knows that at the end of the day, if needed, we can and will defend ourselves, and we will not allow our enemies to possess an ability to carry out its murderous agenda. 

"We see them on their steady march towards obtaining the most lethal of weapons and I say to them here and now – we will stop you from obtaining them.

"And we do not forget or forgive the evil deniers of the Holocaust, which for them, one Holocaust was not enough."

The prime minister concluded his statement, saying: "On behalf of the State of Israel and the Jewish people, on behalf of the survivors and those who perished, I vow to you as Prime Minister of the one and only Jewish state, that we will remain vigilant, strong and never allow the Holocaust to happen again.

"Never."



Tags Netanyahu Headline
Man attacks 6 nursing staff members at Soroka Medical Center
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2023 09:25 AM
Elvis Presley's address book, other items up for auction
By REUTERS
01/27/2023 12:50 AM
Arabs, Right-wing activists clash at Nablus Gate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2023 11:12 PM
Merav Michaeli submits bill prohibiting gov't vehicle use on Shabbat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2023 07:54 PM
National Archives: former US presidents, VPs check for classified docs
By REUTERS
01/26/2023 07:32 PM
US designates Russian firm Wagner Group as criminal organization
By REUTERS
01/26/2023 05:28 PM
Blinken will travel to Egypt, Israel, West Bank Jan 29-31 -State Dept
By REUTERS
01/26/2023 04:15 PM
Lebanese money exchanger Moukalled denies Hezbollah ties after sanctions
By REUTERS
01/26/2023 04:14 PM
Russia won't change status of 'special military operation' in Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2023 02:13 PM
German arrested for allegedly passing on intelligence to Russia
By REUTERS
01/26/2023 11:04 AM
Eight dead after cargo ship capsizes off coast of Japan
By REUTERS
01/26/2023 10:40 AM
Environmental activists to protest judicial reforms at PM's house
By MICHAEL STARR
01/26/2023 09:25 AM
Armed clashes break out between Palestinians, Israeli forces in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2023 08:25 AM
Spain's High Court to investigate church stabbings in Spain as terrorism
By REUTERS
01/25/2023 11:01 PM
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes western Sichuan, China region
By REUTERS
01/25/2023 10:28 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by