Two victims' names of Neve Yaakov synagogue shooting released

Two of those murdered in Friday night's attack in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood in Jerusalem are couple Eli Mizrahi. 48, and his wife Natalie Mizrahi, 45, who got married two years ago, Hebrew media reported on Saturday morning.

אלי ונטלי מזרחי נרצחו בפיגוע בירושלים: "ירו בהם מטווח אפס"

Eli's father, Shimon, said that his son and his wife went out to help those injured in the attack, and were murdered by the terrorist.

"He stood next to his car and shot them. He got into the car and ran away," he said.