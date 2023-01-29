The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Israeli security forces seal home of Friday's Jerusalem terrorist

The terrorist murdered seven people and injured three on Friday night in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Neve Yaakov.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 29, 2023 07:06

Updated: JANUARY 29, 2023 08:12
Israeli security forces and rescue forces at the scene of a shooting attack in Neve Yaakov, Jerusalem, January 27, 2023. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli security forces and rescue forces at the scene of a shooting attack in Neve Yaakov, Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Israel Police, Border Police and the IDF sealed up the entrances to the A-Tur home of the terrorist who murdered seven people on Friday night in Jerusalem's Neve Yaakov on Saturday night, according to the Israel Police Spokesperson Unit.

The operation was completed successfully in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The decision to seal the home was made on Saturday night in a cabinet meeting that was held as of two terror attacks that were carried out over the weekend.

"It's good that my suggestion to seal [the terrorist's home] was accepted, and soon we will seal the entire home, and this speed that the former government didn't have is important," said National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. "At the same time, we need to take a variety of other steps to react and make clear to terrorism that there is a new government in Jerusalem and Israel that is going on the offense and not just defending itself."

"We need to take a variety of other steps to react and make clear to terrorism that there is a new government in Jerusalem and Israel that is going on the offense and not just defending itself."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir

The Neve Yaakov attack on Friday was followed by a second attack on Saturday morning in the City of David which was carried out by a 13-year-old boy. Two men were injured in this attack.

Israeli minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir at the scene of a shooting attack in Neve Yaakov, Jerusalem, January 27, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Who were the victims in Neve Yaakov?

Three of the Neve Yaakov victims, 14-year-old Asher Natan and married couple Eli and Natalie Mizrahi were laid to rest in funerals on Saturday night. The other victims were 56-year-old Rephael Ben Eliyahu, 68-year-old Shaul Hai, Ukrainian citizen Irina Korolova and 26-year-old Ilya Sosansky.

Ben Eliyahu's funeral was set to take place on Sunday at noon at Har Hamenuchot Cemetery, and Hai's was set for 1 p.m. in Givat Shaul.

A further three people were injured in the attack and were taken to the Mount Scopus Hadassah-University Medical Center. The head of the Surgical Department at the hospital Prof. Hagai Maza told Kan on Sunday morning that one of the injured was a 15-year-old boy who was in good condition and communicating with his family. He also gave an update on another injured person, a man in his 20s who he said is still in the ICU and had undergone a complicated surgery "but his condition is better and he seems to be out of danger."



