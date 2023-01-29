47-year-old victim of City of David attack released from hospital

One victim who was moderately injured in the terror attack in the City of David on Saturday morning was released from the hospital on Sunday afternoon and permitted to return home, according to Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

The 47-year-old man arrived at Shaare Tzedek hospital on Saturday morning with gunshot wounds to his abdomen. He was released on Sunday after extensive treatment and testing and is reported to be in good condition.

The other victim, a 22-year-old man, is still undergoing treatment and is in serious but stable condition, according to Shaare Zedek Medical Center.