The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

47-year-old victim of City of David attack released from hospital

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JANUARY 29, 2023 17:09

One victim who was moderately injured in the terror attack in the City of David on Saturday morning was released from the hospital on Sunday afternoon and permitted to return home, according to Shaare Zedek Medical Center. 

The 47-year-old man arrived at Shaare Tzedek hospital on Saturday morning with gunshot wounds to his abdomen. He was released on Sunday after extensive treatment and testing and is reported to be in good condition. 

The other victim, a 22-year-old man, is still undergoing treatment and is in serious but stable condition, according to Shaare Zedek Medical Center. 

 

Netanyahu gets extension to return $300,000 granted illegally
By MICHAEL STARR
01/29/2023 03:02 PM
IDF reinforces Border Police with Givati, Golani fighters
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
01/29/2023 01:55 PM
IDF shoots at two armed men trying to cross Israel from Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2023 12:02 PM
Russian jets with hypersonic missiles join Belarus exercises
By MICHAEL STARR
01/29/2023 11:58 AM
Embryo swap affair: All potential biological mothers can get tested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2023 10:00 AM
41 dead as bus in Pakistan's Balochistan falls into ravine
By REUTERS
01/29/2023 09:20 AM
Terror attack thwarted in Kedumim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2023 12:14 AM
Rioters and police clash in East Jerusalem
By MAARIV ONLINE
01/28/2023 11:22 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Turkey-Iran border - EMSC
By REUTERS
01/28/2023 08:40 PM
Attempted shooting attack in Jordan Valley, no casualties - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2023 07:53 PM
Syria denies OPCW's findings on chemical weapon attack in 2018
By REUTERS
01/28/2023 06:50 PM
Lapid cancels appearance at Haifa demonstrations after J'lem attacks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2023 05:34 PM
President Zelensky condemns Jerusalem terror attacks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2023 03:43 PM
Saudi Arabia warns of mounting tension between Palestinians and Israelis
By REUTERS
01/28/2023 03:24 PM
Hezbollah praises synagogue attack in Jerusalem -statement
By REUTERS
01/28/2023 10:10 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by