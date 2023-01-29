The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Truck convoy attacked on Syria-Iraq border - report

Six refrigeration trucks were coming from Iraq and were reportedly targeted. It is unclear what was meant by “refrigeration” trucks.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JANUARY 29, 2023 22:24

Updated: JANUARY 29, 2023 22:48
Vehicles of the Iraqi security forces gather near the Iraqi-Syrian border, January 27, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY)
Vehicles of the Iraqi security forces gather near the Iraqi-Syrian border, January 27, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY)

Reports on social media, including alleged video, and an article at the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a website based in the UK, said that unidentified warplanes targeted refrigeration trucks in the village of Al-Hari in the Albukamal countryside, east of Deir Ezzor, which led to their destruction and the death and injury of those inside.”

It was unclear what was meant by “refrigeration” trucks.

The reports come less than a day after reports of a drone strike in Iran’s Isfahan.  

The sources told the Observatory that six trucks were coming from Iraq and were targeted. In November a number of trucks were also reported targeted in some kind of an airstrike in the same area. At the time pro-Iranian media acknowledged that fuel trucks were hit on November 9.

Another report in December said there may have been another incident at the sensitive border area. This area is on the Iraq-Syria border and it is where Iran allegedly traffics weapons to Syria and then to Hezbollah. Iran also built a base in this area in 2018 and prior to that the headquarters of the Iraqi pro-Iran militia Kataib Hezbollah was in Albukamal.  

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. (credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH)Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. (credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH)

Previous Israel-Syria military actions

Last week the US base at Tanf was targeted by drones, likely flown by pro-Iran militias. Tanf is a garrison near the Jordanian-Iraq border in Syria.  

Video posted online on the evening of January 29 appeared to show some kind of explosion and there was a sound like an explosion. However, it was impossible to confirm if the video was from Albukamal or somewhere else. Various online reports claiming to be local or regional media said that the explosions may have targeted Iranian-backed militias.

However, this was mostly speculation since the militias operate in the area and they have claimed to be targeted in the past.

“The information confirms that the airstrikes hit a gathering of #Iranian militia trucks inside the Syrian territory and near the Iraqi border, while there is still no information concerning the human casualties.”

Omar Abu Layla

One report said the explosions happened near a village called Al-Hari. Omar Abu Layla, a journalist, reported that “the information confirms that the airstrikes hit a gathering of #Iranian militia trucks inside the Syrian territory and near the Iraqi border, while there is still no information concerning the human casualties.” 

The reports came a day after reports of a drone attack in Iran in Isfahan.  



