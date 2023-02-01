The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
BREAKING NEWS

Blinken has call with Moroccan Foreign Minister Bourita, discusses Israel travel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 1, 2023 04:47

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday spoke with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita on shared priorities in the bilateral relationship and efforts to advance regional stability, according to spokesperson Ned Price. 

Blinken also discussed his recent travel and engagements with Egyptian, Israeli, and Palestinian leaders, during which he called for deescalation and an end to the cycle of violence. The Secretary commended the Foreign Minister for Morocco’s commitment to promoting peace and security in the region, including through Morocco’s participation in the Negev Forum.

Four people rescued after being trapped in car on Jordan River
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2023 12:56 AM
US readies $2.2 bln Ukraine aid package with longer-range weapons
By REUTERS
02/01/2023 12:12 AM
President Biden to host brazil's Lula on Feb. 10 -White House
By REUTERS
01/31/2023 11:43 PM
US charges four more men with plot to kill Haitian President Moise
By REUTERS
01/31/2023 11:25 PM
Man steals gun left by Israeli officer in police station bathroom
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2023 10:51 PM
Israel's Noa Kirel to perform in Eurovision semi-final on May 9
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2023 10:50 PM
Dead body found in apartment in Haifa, Israel a week after his death
By Yoav Etiel/Walla!
01/31/2023 10:49 PM
Man gets custody of daughter after ordering murder of ex-wife - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2023 07:00 PM
MK Simcha Rothman's new bill limits Israeli worker strikes, unions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2023 06:44 PM
Israeli housing prices will soon start to fall - Smotrich
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2023 06:36 PM
IDF troops reinforcing Jerusalem police to leave after 2 days - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2023 06:29 PM
Stun grenade found at kiosk near Israeli high school - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2023 06:14 PM
Israel Police arrest Sderot daycare teacher for abusing toddlers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2023 06:11 PM
IDF, Israel Police bust drug smuggling operation near Syrian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2023 05:11 PM
Chad's president to visit Israel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2023 05:09 PM
