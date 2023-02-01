The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
BREAKING NEWS

Rothman: Hayut attempting to stop Knesset legislation

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: FEBRUARY 1, 2023 10:00

High Court of Justice president Esther Hayut is attempting to interfere in the Knesset's legislative process, Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman Simcha Rothman said at his committee's Wednesday morning session, after reports were published that she told President Isaac Herzog that talks on the proposed judicial reforms had to be accompanied by a pause on the committee sessions.

"President Hayut is invited to come and express her opinion in the Constitution Committee, the attempt to prevent legislation in the Knesset is very serious," said Rothman. "Her demand to stop the discussions in the Knesset by law, has no place in a democratic country, I call on her to retract her words."

Russian journalist sentenced to eight years in jail for 'fake news'
By REUTERS
02/01/2023 10:49 AM
Student arrested for bringing gun to school
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2023 10:36 AM
Sinkhole opens in Tel Aviv, police block off road
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2023 09:10 AM
Break the Wave: Israeli security forces arrest four terrorism suspects
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2023 08:58 AM
Eight rockets target Turkish military base in Iraq - report
By REUTERS
02/01/2023 08:29 AM
Ben-Gvir orders security prisons to shut down prisoner-run pita bakeries
By MAARIV ONLINE
02/01/2023 08:11 AM
Blinken has call with Moroccan Foreign Minister Bourita
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2023 04:47 AM
Four people rescued after being trapped in car on Jordan River
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2023 12:56 AM
US readies $2.2 bln Ukraine aid package with longer-range weapons
By REUTERS
02/01/2023 12:12 AM
President Biden to host brazil's Lula on Feb. 10 -White House
By REUTERS
01/31/2023 11:43 PM
US charges four more men with plot to kill Haitian President Moise
By REUTERS
01/31/2023 11:25 PM
Man steals gun left by Israeli officer in police station bathroom
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2023 10:51 PM
Israel's Noa Kirel to perform in Eurovision semi-final on May 9
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2023 10:50 PM
Dead body found in apartment in Haifa, Israel a week after his death
By Yoav Etiel/Walla!
01/31/2023 10:49 PM
Man gets custody of daughter after ordering murder of ex-wife - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2023 07:00 PM
