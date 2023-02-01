Rothman: Hayut attempting to stop Knesset legislation

High Court of Justice president Esther Hayut is attempting to interfere in the Knesset's legislative process, Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman Simcha Rothman said at his committee's Wednesday morning session, after reports were published that she told President Isaac Herzog that talks on the proposed judicial reforms had to be accompanied by a pause on the committee sessions.

"President Hayut is invited to come and express her opinion in the Constitution Committee, the attempt to prevent legislation in the Knesset is very serious," said Rothman. "Her demand to stop the discussions in the Knesset by law, has no place in a democratic country, I call on her to retract her words."