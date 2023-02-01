Israel's Health Ministry opened an epidemiological investigation of a daycare in a northern Israel moshav after 11 children suffered symptoms of food poisoning, it announced on Wednesday.

One of the children, who was reported to be suffering from symptoms that included fever and diarrhea, was hospitalized and later released in good condition.

An inspection carried out by Health Ministry officials found no inadequacies in the hygiene and sanitation of the daycare. The catering service used by the daycare was previously approved by the ministry and was found to serve clean food in an inspection carried out a month ago.