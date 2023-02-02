Finance Minister Smotrich decided to continue the cancelation of tariffs on a wide variety of products, he announced on Thursday, according to Maariv.

This "will lead to a broad discount of food and consumer products, raw materials for industry and raw materials for construction" Smotrich said in the statement.

The orders will be subject to a hearing in the coming days and will then be signed by the Minister to extend the temporary order until June, while the Finance Ministry intends to recommend an additional extension.