An International Atomic Energy Agency report on Iran's nuclear work shows Tehran is being inconsistent in meeting its obligations under a Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty agreement, the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany said in a joint statement on Friday.

The UN nuclear watchdog criticized Iran on Wednesday for making an undeclared change to the interconnection between the two clusters of advanced machines enriching uranium to up to 60% purity, close to weapons grade, at its Fordow plant. Iran said the IAEA's position on Tehran's nuclear work was not correct.

"As stated by the Agency, this unnotified change is inconsistent with Iran's obligations under its NPT-required Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement," the four countries said in their joint statement.