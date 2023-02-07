IDF sending 230-person field hospital to Turkey, expanding Israeli aid

The IDF announced late Tuesday night that on Wednesday it will be sending 230 medical professionals to Turkey to establish a field hospital.

The new delegation will complement the 150-soldier delegation sent late Monday night-early Tuesday morning to assist with search and rescue efforts.

The new medical delegation will be led by IDF Col. Elad Edri and will include a mix of doctors, nurses and paramedics, including some from the Health Ministry.

A statement indicated that all members of the delegation would receive the appropriate vaccinations for avoiding transmitting diseases globally.