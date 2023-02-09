The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
A victorious Ukraine will join the EU - Zelensky at European Parliament

Lawmakers in the European Parliament gave Zelensky a long standing ovation before he began to speak.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 9, 2023 12:13

Updated: FEBRUARY 9, 2023 12:48
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the European Parliament, during his second international trip since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium February 9, 2023. (photo credit: ALAIN ROLLAND/POOL via REUTERS)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the European Parliament, during his second international trip since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium February 9, 2023.
(photo credit: ALAIN ROLLAND/POOL via REUTERS)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that he believed his country would join the European Union after emerging victorious from its war with Russia.

He made his remark during an address to the European Parliament in Brussels. Ukraine became a candidate to join the EU last June but the process of joining the 27-nation bloc takes several years.

EU lawmakers gave Zelensky a long standing ovation before he spoke to the assembly, cheering and applauding him, some of them wearing the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flags in ribbons clipped to their jackets.

European Parliament chief Roberta Metsola backed Ukraine's call for more weapons.

"We know the sacrifice your people have endured for Europe and we must honor it not only with words but with action," she said, adding that this should include "the jets you need to protect the liberty too many have taken for granted."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola during a summit in Brussels, Belgium February 9, 2023. (credit: PHILIPPE BUISSIN/EUROPEAN UNION 2023/HANDOUT via REUTERS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola during a summit in Brussels, Belgium February 9, 2023. (credit: PHILIPPE BUISSIN/EUROPEAN UNION 2023/HANDOUT via REUTERS)

Zelensky thanks European Parliament for help

Zelensky also thanked the European Parliament for the help Ukraine has been receiving from the EU to defend itself against the Russian invasion, before joining a summit of EU leaders to ask for more weapons.

"We are defending ourselves in the battlefield, we Ukrainians, together with you," he said, adding that his country together with Europe was "defending ourselves against (the) biggest anti-European force of the modern world."



Tags European Union ukraine European Parliament Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine-Russia War
