Head of Turkey's Jewish community and wife found dead in rubble

After three days of efforts and attempts, last night a special rescue team arrived in Antakya, Turkey, consisting of Home Front Command soldiers and ZAKA volunteers.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: FEBRUARY 9, 2023 12:18

Updated: FEBRUARY 9, 2023 12:25
A rescue team works on a collapsed building, following an earthquake in Antakya, Turkey February 6, 2023. (photo credit: UMIT BEKTAS/REUTERS)
A rescue team works on a collapsed building, following an earthquake in Antakya, Turkey February 6, 2023.
(photo credit: UMIT BEKTAS/REUTERS)

The head of the Antakya Jewish community in Turkey and his wife were found dead in the ruins of their home on Thursday. Saul Cenudioglu and his wife Fortuna were located by the Israeli IDF delegation and ZAKA volunteers.  

After three days of efforts and attempts, last night a special rescue team arrived in Antakya, Turkey, consisting of Home Front Command soldiers and ZAKA volunteers. The rescue team arrived at a building that collapsed in the earthquake, where the head of the Jewish community and his wife lived, who had been identified as missing since the collapse. "The rescuers worked intensively with dedication and in difficult conditions for many hours, until the two were found. Unfortunately, they were found dead," a ZAKA press release said.

"The Zaka organization is in continuous contact and accompanies the members of the Janudi family from the moment of receiving the report at the Zaka center."

After these two were located, the Israeli delegation will continue focusing on Turkish civilians in the area.



