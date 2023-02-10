Threats against three senior journalists, Police investigates

Israel Police opened an investigation into threats made against three senior journalists, Ayala Hasson, Sharon Gal and Gadi Taub.

The police are working to locate the author of the post, who published and forwarded a threatening message to the three on social media.

Since the suspect used a fake user on the internet, the investigation is being carried out in the cyber unit of the police in order to identify him, after which he will be detained for an investigation of the suspicion of threat crimes.