Father of Bnei Brak terrorist sentenced to 14 months in prison - IDF

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 12, 2023 22:10

Updated: FEBRUARY 12, 2023 22:11

Ahmed Hamarsheh, father of terrorist Dia Hamarsheh, was convicted on Sunday of incitement and support for a hostile organization, according to the IDF on Twitter.

Hamarsheh encouraged and supported the actions of his son, who carried out a terrorist attack in Bnei Brak on March 29, 2022, in which five people were murdered.

The convicted criminal gave several speeches in support of his son following the attack, both in person and on social media. He praised his son and the perpetrators of other attacks and called for the continuation of a violent struggle in Israel.

The court sentenced Hamarsheh to serve 14 months in prison. 

