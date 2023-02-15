IDF set to demolish terrorist's home in Hebron

Israeli security forces are set to begin operations in the city of Hebron on Wednesday evening to demolish the house of the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack at in Kiryat Arba in October.

The terrorist, identified as Muhammed Kamel al-Jaabari, was run over by the settlement’s military security coordinator after opening fire with an M-16 rifle in a store near the Ashmoret checkpoint. He was then shot dead by an off-duty IDF officer.

According to reports, several members of Jaabari’s family are associated with Hamas, including his brother who was released as part of the Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange deal and exiled to Gaza.

Jaabari, who was a teacher in Hebron affiliated with Hamas, was said to be terminally ill with cancer.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Ronen Hanania, a resident of Kiryat Arba. His 19-year-old son and Magen David Adom medic Ofer Ohana were seriously wounded.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.