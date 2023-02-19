Palestinian brother of City of David terrorist indicted by Israel Police

The Jerusalem District Attorney's Office indicted on Sunday the older brother of the 13-year-old Palestinian who carried out a terrorist shooting at the City of David archaeological site in the Israeli capital last month.

Omar Aliawat, 29 years old, is accused of acquiring the pistol used by his younger brother in the attack that injured an Israeli father and son. According to the indictment, the accused hid the weapon and two full clips in a storage warehouse near the brothers' east Jerusalem home.

He was charged with illegal carrying and possession of weaponry and acts of recklessness and negligence.