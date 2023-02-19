The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Palestinian brother of City of David terrorist indicted by Israel Police

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 19, 2023 16:25

The Jerusalem District Attorney's Office indicted on Sunday the older brother of the 13-year-old Palestinian who carried out a terrorist shooting at the City of David archaeological site in the Israeli capital last month.

Omar Aliawat, 29 years old, is accused of acquiring the pistol used by his younger brother in the attack that injured an Israeli father and son. According to the indictment, the accused hid the weapon and two full clips in a storage warehouse near the brothers' east Jerusalem home.

He was charged with illegal carrying and possession of weaponry and acts of recklessness and negligence. 

Police arrest man who allegedly used 10-year-olds to deliver drugs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2023 02:30 PM
Kremlin says West not willing to engage in Ukraine peace efforts
By REUTERS
02/19/2023 01:24 PM
China warns US to suffer 'consequences' if it escalates balloon incident
By REUTERS
02/19/2023 12:02 PM
Indictment to be filed against man suspected of raping Gadera woman
By Jerusalem Post Staff
02/19/2023 11:35 AM
Kremlin scolds United States for casting Crimea as legitimate target
By REUTERS
02/19/2023 10:34 AM
Japan, US likely to hold military drill as early as Sunday - media
By REUTERS
02/19/2023 08:55 AM
North Korea confirms it tested ICBM on Saturday
By REUTERS
02/19/2023 12:13 AM
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes Central Turkey - EMSC
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 09:46 PM
Russian attack on Ukraine emboldened North Korea - South Korean minister
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 07:43 PM
Brief crowd panic occurs in Paris after man commits suicide
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 06:50 PM
US condemns North Korean ballistic missile launch
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 05:10 PM
UN allocates $250 mln for crises like famine threat in Africa
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 02:30 PM
Nuclear escalation with Iran must be avoided - German foreign minister
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 02:25 PM
Seven injured in car crash in Golan Heights
By Walla!
02/18/2023 02:23 PM
Harris says "troubled" that China has deepened relationship with Russia
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 02:15 PM
