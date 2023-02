A whale's carcass washed ashore on a closed military area on Israel's Zikim beach near Ashdod Monday morning, Israeli media reported.

Personnel from Israel's Nature and Parks Authority monitored the whale carcass's progress in drifting towards the beach to ensure it washed up on Israeli shores for research purposes.

The whale in question, a minke whale, is one of the more recent whales to have washed up on Israeli shores.

This is a developing story.