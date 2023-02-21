Operation Break the Wave: 11 people arrested overnight

The IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police arrested 11 people suspected of involvement in terrorism overnight on Monday night as part of Operation Break the Wave, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

While arresting two suspects in Jenin, the IDF came under fire and responded with their own gunfire. They also found and confiscated a total of six illegally held weapons.

Weapons were also found in other locations where suspects were arrested, and all suspects and confiscated weapons were taken in for further questioning.