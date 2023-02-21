The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu: Negotiations must be held, without preconditions, on judicial reform

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2023 18:23

Updated: FEBRUARY 21, 2023 18:24

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for dialogue between the two camps on the subject of judicial reform in a video statement published on Tuesday evening.

"I hear the voice of the people - I hear those who bless us and I also hear those who are afraid," he started. "When there are disagreements between us, we can - and should - talk, in order to reach an agreement or at least to reduce the disagreements between us."

He called for both sides to meet and talk, although added that this must be done without preconditions.

"Together we will achieve a broad agreement for all the citizens of Israel, for the benefit of our country."



Erdogan says will hold to account those responsible for quake deaths
By REUTERS
02/21/2023 03:09 PM
Hi-tech workers demonstrate in the streets of Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/21/2023 12:55 PM
Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd sentenced to death - Mizan
By REUTERS
02/21/2023 12:04 PM
Operation Break the Wave: 11 people arrested overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/21/2023 11:58 AM
More than 8,000 civilians killed since Russia invaded Ukraine - UN
By REUTERS
02/21/2023 11:35 AM
Belarus says Ukraine army groups massed at border, risking its security
By REUTERS
02/21/2023 10:46 AM
Arrest made in Bedouin town for illegal weapons possession
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/21/2023 09:30 AM
Palestinian media reports IDF exchange of fire in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/21/2023 07:29 AM
Taiwan is bolstering military exchanges with US, President Tsai says
By REUTERS
02/21/2023 06:06 AM
China unveils Global Security Initiative paper -Xinhua news agency
By REUTERS
02/21/2023 04:15 AM
Japan finance minister: G7 to discuss steps on Ukraine war
By REUTERS
02/21/2023 03:59 AM
Groundwater carries radiation risk for N. Korean cities near nuke site
By REUTERS
02/21/2023 03:58 AM
China deeply worried about escalation of Ukraine conflict
By REUTERS
02/21/2023 03:53 AM
US President Biden lands in Polish capital Warsaw
By REUTERS
02/21/2023 12:22 AM
US says UN Security Council silence on North Korea is dangerous
By REUTERS
02/21/2023 12:00 AM
