Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for dialogue between the two camps on the subject of judicial reform in a video statement published on Tuesday evening.

"I hear the voice of the people - I hear those who bless us and I also hear those who are afraid," he started. "When there are disagreements between us, we can - and should - talk, in order to reach an agreement or at least to reduce the disagreements between us."

He called for both sides to meet and talk, although added that this must be done without preconditions.

"Together we will achieve a broad agreement for all the citizens of Israel, for the benefit of our country."