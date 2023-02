Four preschool teachers from Ramla - Ruhama Saad, Nirit Shvid, Orli Shargani and Hani Tzatzashvili - were sentenced to five years, four and a half years, four years, and three and a half years in prison respectively on Thursday, for abusing the toddlers in their care, according to Israeli media.

The women pled guilty to 28 different charges of abusing 25 children.