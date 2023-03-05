Extreme air pollution, sand storms expected in Israel's South

Extremely high levels of air pollution are expected on Sunday afternoon across the Negev and Arava regions, in Israel's South, the Health and Environmental Protection ministries said.

This will occur due to a higher-than-normal concentration of respirable particles, the ministries said, along with strong winds from the South, causing sand storms and wind currents carrying dust from the Sinai Peninsula.

Air pollution is expected to reach moderate-to-high levels in other areas of the country on Sunday.