Police probe Israeli former fighter pilot for protest post

A former IAF fighter pilot was summoned for an investigation by Israel Police on Sunday for a social media post in which they, according to suspicions, incited against and threatened the police officer who was filmed throwing stun grenades at Israeli protestors on Wednesday.

The full post, uploaded to Facebook, included a photo of Supt. Meir Suisa along with the caption "Meir Suisa throws a stun grenade into the crowd - insane."

The former pilot was probed by the police's cyber unit before being released later on Sunday.

Last week it was announced that Suisa will be subject to an investigation by the Police Internal Investigation Division.