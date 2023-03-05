IDF troops involved in rare violent incident on Lebanese soil

A physical altercation occurred on Sunday between Lebanese forces and Israeli troops who reportedly crossed the border into Lebanon and planted a stake in the ground, according to Hezbollah-affiliated news outlet Al-Manar.

The altercation occurred in the southern Lebanese village of Ayta ash Shab, according to reports. Officers from the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) were forced to get involved to defuse the situation.

دورية من الجيش تجبر دورية تابعة للعدو الإسرائيلي على التراجع بعد خرقها الخط الأزرق#الجيش_اللبناني #LebaneseArmyhttps://t.co/XuMThZrGIH pic.twitter.com/2TE44kLuTC — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) March 5, 2023

The Lebanese Armed Forces released photos from the incident in which it claims that it forced the "Israel enemy patrol to retreat."