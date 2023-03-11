The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
IDF arrests son of Gilboa Prison escapee, terrorist Zakaria Zubeidi

The son of the famous terrorist was arrested during an overnight raid in Jenin.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 11, 2023 07:47

Updated: MARCH 11, 2023 08:27
Israeli security forces seen operating in Jenin on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israeli security forces seen operating in Jenin on Tuesday, March 7, 2023
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF arrested Muhammad Zubeidi in an overnight raid of the Palestinian West Bank city of Jenin, Israeli media reported on Saturday morning.

Muhammad Zubeidi is the son of Zakaria Zubeidi, one of the six Palestinian inmates who escaped from Gilboa Prison in 2021.

Zakaria's brother Jibril was also arrested in a raid in Jenin in February of this year. Israeli security forces announced after the raid that he was arrested for taking part in terrorist activities against Israeli forces and for planning terrorist attacks.

Jibril Zubeidi is also suspected of taking part in the kidnapping of the body of Druze-Israeli Tiran Ferro in November.

Zakaria Zubeidi in the past spent time in both Israeli and Palestinian Authority jails.

Fatah's ZAKARIA ZUBEIDI 370 (credit: Reuters)Fatah's ZAKARIA ZUBEIDI 370 (credit: Reuters)

He was most recently arrested by Israeli security forces in February 2019 and charged with carrying out at least two shooting attacks on civilian buses in the West Bank.

He was then imprisoned in Gilboa Prison, until he escaped together with five other inmates in September 2021 and was rearrested shortly after.

Zakaria Zubeidi came to fame as one of the “symbols” of the Second Intifada, which erupted in September 2000.

Tzvi Joffre, Khaled Abu Toameh and Annah Ahronheim contributed to this story.



