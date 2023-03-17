Antony Blinken: Israeli judicial reforms require consensus

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that the Israeli judicial reforms "require consensus," multiple media sources reported.

This statement comes amidst the US's recent support of Isaac Herzog's judicial reform outline. However, the current government coalition rejected the Israeli president's proposal.

"We support President Herzog's efforts to find a solution that is in line with the shared democratic values ​​of Israel and the United States, such as checks and balances and the independence of the judicial system," said White House national security spokesman John Kirby.

"We support President Herzog's efforts to find a solution that is in line with the shared democratic values ​​of Israel and the United States, such as checks and balances and the independence of the judicial system." John Kirby, White House national security spokesman

Earlier, the Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholtz urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept Herzog’s compromise on judicial overhaul.

Recent discussions between Blinken and Netanyahu

Blinken also called Netanyahu last month and reiterated his support for a two-state solution. A few days earlier he said that he was “deeply troubled by Israel’s decision to legalize nine West Bank settlements and to advance 10,000 new settler homes."

PRESIDENT ISAAC HERZOG with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

He then explained that "anything that takes us away from the vision of two states for two peoples is detrimental to Israel’s long-term security."

Tovah Lazaroff and Omri Nahmias contributed to this report.