Antony Blinken: Israeli judicial reforms require consensus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 17, 2023 15:35

Updated: MARCH 17, 2023 16:02
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (photo credit: MICHAEL VARAKLAS/POOL VIA REUTERS)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that the Israeli judicial reforms "require consensus," multiple media sources reported.

"We support President Herzog's efforts to find a solution that is in line with the shared democratic values ​​of Israel and the United States, such as checks and balances and the independence of the judicial system," said White House national security spokesman John Kirby.

Earlier, the Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholtz urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept Herzog’s compromise on judicial overhaul.

Recent discussions between Blinken and Netanyahu

Blinken also called Netanyahu last month and reiterated his support for a two-state solution. A few days earlier he said that he was “deeply troubled by Israel’s decision to legalize nine West Bank settlements and to advance 10,000 new settler homes."

PRESIDENT ISAAC HERZOG with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

He then explained that "anything that takes us away from the vision of two states for two peoples is detrimental to Israel’s long-term security."

Tovah Lazaroff and Omri Nahmias contributed to this report.



Tags israel us relations democracy Antony Blinken Judicial Reform
