Another emergency security summit is expected to be held in Egypt on Sunday, according to a Friday report by Ynet.

Israeli, Palestinian, Jordanian, Egyptian and US delegations will participate in the meeting, the report said, which aims to discuss security issues ahead of Ramadan.

National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi will head the Israeli delegation, which will also include the head of the Shin Bet Ronen Bar and Foreign Ministry legal advisor Tal Becker.