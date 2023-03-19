The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Foreign Ministry summons Zamir to Jerusalem for pro-democracy remarks

An official cited a video clip shared on social media where Asaf Zamir made pro-democracy comments that seemed to criticize judicial reform.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MARCH 19, 2023 21:00

Updated: MARCH 19, 2023 21:23
Blue and White parliament member Asaf Zamir speaks during a discussion on a bill to dissolve the parliament, at the Knesset, in Jerusalem on May 29, 2019. (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
Blue and White parliament member Asaf Zamir speaks during a discussion on a bill to dissolve the parliament, at the Knesset, in Jerusalem on May 29, 2019.
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

The Foreign Ministry has summoned New York Consul General Asaf Zamir to Jerusalem to explain comments he made at a public event, an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post.

The official referenced a video clip widely publicized on social media in which Zamir made pro-democracy comments in which he appears to be criticizing the government’s judicial overhaul plan.

“We are in a very dramatic period. I have been in New York explaining Israel, representing Israel for the last 18 months. Sometimes it’s things I agree with and sometimes it’s things that I do not agree with.”

Asaf Zamir

What did Asaf Zamir say?

“We are in a very dramatic period. I have been in New York explaining Israel, representing Israel for the last 18 months. Sometimes it’s things I agree with and sometimes it’s things that I do not agree with,” Zamir said. 

But during the last few weeks, he said, he had become “deeply concerned about the direction the country is going in right now.

“If we want a national home and we want it to be everyone’s home, it has to be democratic,” he added.



