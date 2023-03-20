Judicial Selection bill to pass before Passover - coalition heads

The Judicial Selection Committee bill will be passed before the end of the ongoing Knesset session, the heads of the government coalition announced on Monday.

At the end of a discussion that lasted for several hours, the heads of the government coalition also announced that the rest of the legal reform bills will be submitted for approval at the beginning of the Knesset's summer session.

The heads of the government coalition also called on the opposition to use the month-long recess period to hold real negotiations in order to reach an understanding.