Judicial Selection bill to pass before Passover - coalition heads

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 20, 2023 03:10

The Judicial Selection Committee bill will be passed before the end of the ongoing Knesset session, the heads of the government coalition announced on Monday.

At the end of a discussion that lasted for several hours, the heads of the government coalition also announced that the rest of the legal reform bills will be submitted for approval at the beginning of the Knesset's summer session.

The heads of the government coalition also called on the opposition to use the month-long recess period to hold real negotiations in order to reach an understanding.

Xi: China's proposal on Ukraine reflects maximum unity of global views
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 12:44 AM
North Korea's Kim calls for nuclear preparedness against US, South Korea
By REUTERS
03/19/2023 11:27 PM
Judicial reform protesters rally outside Likud meeting in Ra'anana
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2023 10:40 PM
Putin says Russia welcomes constructive Chinese role in Ukraine crisis
By REUTERS
03/19/2023 10:34 PM
Foreign resident of Tel Aviv charged with raping 7-year-old girl -report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2023 07:42 PM
Israel to freeze discussing building settlements, outposts - report
By Walla!
03/19/2023 07:37 PM
Israeli bus driver filmed scrolling through TikTok while driving -report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2023 06:40 PM
Three civilians killed in Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia region
By REUTERS
03/19/2023 06:18 PM
Iranian official: Saudi king invites Iranian president to Riyadh - tweet
By REUTERS
03/19/2023 04:29 PM
Nearly 100,000 cars in Israel recalled due to airbag malfunction -report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2023 03:33 PM
Sinkhole intentionally opens on Israel's Ayalon highway - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2023 03:12 PM
Black Sea drones show US involvement in conflict against Russia
By REUTERS
03/19/2023 02:04 PM
Iran foreign minister says he has agreed to meet Saudi counterpart
By REUTERS
03/19/2023 02:03 PM
Syrian president Assad arrives in UAE on official visit
By REUTERS
03/19/2023 12:00 PM
Qatar's ex-finance minister to face trial -state news agency
By REUTERS
03/19/2023 11:31 AM
