Hundreds demonstrate against Likud ministers in Haifa, Tel Aviv

Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of a congress center in Haifa, where a number of Likud party ministers are expected to participate at the Haifa Gulf Conference for Regionalism on Tuesday.

The ministers expected to arrive are Economy Minister Nir Barkat, Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman, Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Energy Minister Israel Katz.

At the same time, Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, who was scheduled to arrive at Haifa University to address another conference, announced that he would "participate on Zoom," according to Walla! News.

Protests in Tel Aviv

Dozens also protested in front of the Tel Aviv exhibition grounds, where Education Minister Yoav Kish is expected to attend an education conference. Due to the protests, traffic on Sderot Rokah street was temporarily blocked.

The demonstrations were led by school directors and parents, who announced they will hold their own conference as an alternative.