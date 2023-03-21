Break the Wave: 16 terror suspects arrested overnight across West Bank

IDF, Shin Bet and Israel Border Police forces operated across the West Bank throughout Monday night, arresting sixteen people wanted on suspicion of involvement in terror activity, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Tuesday morning.

During some of the operations, stones, Molotov cocktails and an explosive device were thrown and fireworks were launched at security forces.

An IDF vest and a number of weapons were confiscated during the operations.

The wanted persons were transferred for further questioning and no casualties were sustained by Israeli forces.